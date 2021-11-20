Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.150 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Cowen increased their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.22.

TDC stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. 1,156,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,784. Teradata has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

