Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $52.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TX traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,170. Ternium has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,687,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.