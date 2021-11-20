The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will report $8.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.10 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $8.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $38.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.88 billion to $38.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $40.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.24 billion to $42.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,170 shares of company stock worth $4,135,496 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Bronson Point Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 77.8% in the first quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,784,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,412,802. The firm has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

