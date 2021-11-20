The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the October 14th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:GGZ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,487. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 163,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter worth $655,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the third quarter worth $142,000.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

