The Gap, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for GAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. GAP has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GAP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 6.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

