The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 160 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 113.62 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.13 billion and a PE ratio of 378.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

