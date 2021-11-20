The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $66.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported sales of $59.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $274.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.68 million to $274.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $291.25 million, with estimates ranging from $285.60 million to $296.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $646.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 91,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 202,776 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.