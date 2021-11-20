The Hershey Company to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hershey in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSY. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $179.33 on Thursday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

