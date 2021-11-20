The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Home Depot has increased its dividend payment by 68.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Depot to earn $15.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $408.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.23. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $410.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,816,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.