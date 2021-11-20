The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the October 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

KF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893. The Korea Fund has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 109.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Korea Fund during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 78.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

