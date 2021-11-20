The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.970-$2.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.89 million.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,000 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 100.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

