The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $107.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.11, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.15.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,541,741 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

