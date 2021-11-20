THEKEY (TKY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $167,902.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and $167,902.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

