ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ThermoGenesis in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ThermoGenesis stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. ThermoGenesis has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $15.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.01.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 152.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 55.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

