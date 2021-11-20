Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) Short Interest Up 58.7% in October

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 844,200 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the October 14th total of 531,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

THMA opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Thimble Point Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter worth $99,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition by 75.0% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition by 22.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 106,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 574,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

