Threadgill Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,578 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. salesforce.com comprises about 2.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 762,126 shares of company stock valued at $212,258,614. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $301.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.87 and a 200-day moving average of $257.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Societe Generale raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.85.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.