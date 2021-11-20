Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $1.95 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 1.6% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,586,000 after acquiring an additional 344,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,620,000 after acquiring an additional 52,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,408,000 after acquiring an additional 903,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. Argus lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $78.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

