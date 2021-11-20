Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

ACN opened at $369.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.20. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.