Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 8.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 1.78. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.44.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.