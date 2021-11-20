Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AZEK worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.