Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Nasdaq comprises about 1.9% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Nasdaq stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,344 shares of company stock worth $2,040,596. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

