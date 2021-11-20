Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,424 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CommScope worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CommScope by 46.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CommScope by 53.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CommScope during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,384 shares of company stock worth $639,794. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COMM stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

