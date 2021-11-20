Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,879 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of IDACORP worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.73%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

