Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,607 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Adient were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.03. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

