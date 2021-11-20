Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 25.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,597 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHE. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $916.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

