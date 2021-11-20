Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.21 Million Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,620 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.24% of Redwood Trust worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Redwood Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $13.88 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.