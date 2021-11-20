Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.25 Million Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Children’s Place were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 486.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $103.10 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.89. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

