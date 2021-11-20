Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Itron were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after buying an additional 482,588 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 51.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 840,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,032,000 after purchasing an additional 284,645 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,506,000 after purchasing an additional 267,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,834 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,434,000 after purchasing an additional 216,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,576. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITRI stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,112.85, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.17. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.18 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lowered their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

