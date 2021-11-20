Throne Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Throne has a market capitalization of $616,510.09 and $763,299.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Throne has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00003809 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00070387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00075958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00090732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,351.20 or 0.07330005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,296.78 or 0.99890903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

