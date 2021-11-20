Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451,997 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 358.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 285,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 223,407 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBCPU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

