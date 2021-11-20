Tia L. Bush Acquires 5,000 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) insider Tia L. Bush bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after buying an additional 8,181,818 shares during the period. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,326,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after buying an additional 2,296,794 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,858,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,149,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

