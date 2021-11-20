Titan Coin (TTN) Price Down 16.9% This Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $139.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005185 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007912 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000161 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

