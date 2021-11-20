TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$151.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on X. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$153.14.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$133.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$136.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$135.02. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$665,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,805,000.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

