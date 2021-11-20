Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.390-$23.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.29 billion-$17.29 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

TOELY traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,640. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.94. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $138.31. The stock has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.