Tony Xu Sells 80,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $15,880,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $16,614,400.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $215.25 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.32.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

