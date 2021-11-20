Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by 79.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

TYG stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.03% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

