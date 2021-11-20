Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$55.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

TOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,856,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$412,249,499.90. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 1,484 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,400,327.04. Insiders acquired 16,484 shares of company stock valued at $749,687 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE TOU traded down C$1.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$43.96. 2,142,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,172. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$16.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.9799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

