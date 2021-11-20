Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 1,997 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

