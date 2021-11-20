Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 726 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.