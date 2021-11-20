Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Short Interest Up 26.4% in October

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the October 14th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Traeger stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48. Traeger has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

