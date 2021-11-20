Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to post $651.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $672.10 million and the lowest is $615.00 million. Transocean posted sales of $690.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.98. 24,201,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,997,277. Transocean has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

