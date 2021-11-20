Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Travel + Leisure posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 203.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

