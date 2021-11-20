Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.31% of Travel + Leisure worth $16,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 601.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

TNL opened at $55.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.82. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.