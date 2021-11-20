Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

TZOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $306,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $151,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,571 shares of company stock worth $1,709,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Travelzoo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Travelzoo by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 32,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 73,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,793. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $118.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.87.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.