Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 8441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Specifically, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,204,765.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,377 in the last 90 days.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 13.50.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $21,331,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

