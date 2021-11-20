Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.13

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 2700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

