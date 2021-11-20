Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.95

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $134.95 and last traded at $132.76, with a volume of 230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Trex alerts:

The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,423 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Trex by 13.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Trex by 913.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Trex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 51.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.