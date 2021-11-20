Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will report ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($1.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.55) earnings per share.

TCDA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TCDA stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $7.67. 467,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,762. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Tricida has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $81,346.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,651 shares of company stock worth $887,546 in the last three months. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,042,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 464.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 1,624,400 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,032,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,813,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

