Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TCDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tricida from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Tricida has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 10,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $81,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,651 shares of company stock valued at $887,546 over the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

