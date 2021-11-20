Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,112,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,337,000 after acquiring an additional 498,305 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,134,000 after acquiring an additional 251,830 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,446,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,561,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,776,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.